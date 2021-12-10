Seven questions remain unanswered in the case of Oakley Carlson, a 5-year-old girl who vanished after a fire – police say they have no idea when she was last seen.

Oakley Carlson, 5, went missing after a fire, and police say they don’t know when she was last seen.

A FIVE-year-old girl has vanished in mysterious circumstances, and police have no idea when she was last seen.

Oakley Carlson has been on the run since Monday, when authorities received a tip from a concerned citizen and conducted a welfare check on her.

Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson, Oakley’s parents, are being held in custody on suspicion of manslaughter.

As part of their investigation into Oakley’s whereabouts, investigators in Oakville, Washington, are looking into a fire at the Carlson family home.

A GoFundMe account was set up by a friend of the couple in mid-November, according to local FOX affiliate KCPQ, with photos of the couple’s home being damaged.

The fundraiser is no longer active, and it’s unclear how much money was raised for the family, if any at all.

On December 7, the sheriff’s office issued a missing child alert, asking the public to keep an eye out for Oakley and stating that they did not know when she was last seen.

“Detectives and search and rescue personnel are currently searching the child’s home and property.

“The investigation is in its early stages,” according to a press release.

“A precise date of the child’s last sighting has yet to be determined.”

According to KOMO, when deputies asked Oakley’s parents where she was, they couldn’t explain.

Divers and cadaver dogs were brought in to search the 300-acre property where their house is located in the hopes of finding the girl.

Bowers’ arrest on suspicion of manslaughter in the disappearance of her daughter isn’t her first time in trouble with the law.

According to KOMO, she has a criminal record that includes drug and theft felony convictions.

Carlson was a former officer with the Aberdeen Police Department who was decommissioned in 2017 for making false and misleading statements, according to KCPQ.

According to Erik and Jamie Jo Hiles, Oakley was in the care of foster parents until November 2019.

“She was so sweet and intelligent, and she loved to read.”

“With books in her bed, she would fall asleep,” Jamie Jo explained.

Oakley was taken in by the couple when she was 7 months old, and they raised her until the court ordered her to be returned to her biological parents, Carlson and Bowers, according to local media.

Jamie Jo Hiles believes Oakley’s return to Bowers and Carlson was “hurried.”

In the two years since they returned Oakley, they kept tabs on her and contacted authorities several times with concerns about her safety, including after seeing the GoFundMe for the fire.

In January 2021, the Hiles said they called social services again after becoming suspicious after receiving…

