Seven top deals on toiletries to save money while you soak, from bath fizzers to face masks
FROZEN AFTER TROUBLING THE CHRISTMAS MARKET OR BATTLING FROZEN BETWEEN STORES?
A warm bath is the best way to recover from a cold.
Follow these pointers to get the most out of your bath time for the least amount of money…
A pack of five mini spiced cranberry-scented fizzers in the shape of Christmas puddings is available for £3.59 at Lloyds Pharmacy, down from £5.99.
A tube of cranberry-scented winter bath salts from the Somerset Toiletry Company costs £1.47, down from £2.95.
Lloyds Pharmacy is offering a £2.40 discount.
DON’T USE SINGLE-USE WIPES OR COTTON PADS
Danielle Creations’ Erase Your Face make-up remover cloth is a good option.
A pack of four costs £10 at Argos.
New Look, on the other hand, has four-packs for £3.59.
£6.41 SAVINGS
MASK MASTER: Use a skin-plumping mask to rehydrate your skin.
The Garnier moisture bomb lavender hydrating face sheet mask, which was previously £2.99, is now £1.50 at Superdrug.
£1.49 IN SAVINGS
Nivea’s MagicBAR exfoliating face scrub and Radiance cleansing bar have been reduced in price at Asda.
Both have been reduced in price from £5.99 to £3.74.
The Dove Original cream bar is a bathroom staple when it comes to soap.
For £2.45, Wilko offers a six-pack.
At Asda, you’ll save £2.25.
FREE GIFT: Get a free gift when you buy three indulgent bathing products from a select range at Boots.
Soap andamp; Glory, Sanctuary Spa, and Cowshed are among the brands that qualify.
A fragranced Glistening Snow jar candle in a fresh, festive linen scent is included as a bonus, giving your bathtime an extra glow.
COZY UP to this Fine Elements flame-effect stove, which is now £69.99 at Robert Dyas, after being reduced from £159.99.
£90 SAVINGS
Aldi is currently selling Costellore Prosecco Spumante Doc for £4.99, down from £5.99.
£1 SAVINGS
Every day until Christmas Eve, a coupon is revealed.
There’s also a chance to win cash prizes like £20 off your next purchase.
It’s available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play.
A teddy coat will keep you warm in the winter.
Madeleine’s elegant short coat is £249.95 on the left.
But Pepandamp;Co’s version, which goes on sale next Friday for £20, is a bargain.
£229.95 SAVINGS
CLEAN UP with this Flash Powermop starter kit, which is half-price at Wilko and costs only £15.
£15 SAVINGS
Halfords is offering a 15% discount on four selected brands of tyres, or a 10% discount on two or three.
Use the code TYRECARE21 to get a discount.
The offer is valid until Christmas Eve, and more information can be found at tyresonthedrive.comoffers.
When you spend £60 or more at Argos online or in-store, you’ll get 1,000 Nectar points.
Sunday is the last day of the promotion.
GET STARTED.
Latest News from Infosurhoy.