Seven top deals on toiletries to save money while you soak, from bath fizzers to face masks

FROZEN AFTER TROUBLING THE CHRISTMAS MARKET OR BATTLING FROZEN BETWEEN STORES?

A warm bath is the best way to recover from a cold.

Follow these pointers to get the most out of your bath time for the least amount of money…

A pack of five mini spiced cranberry-scented fizzers in the shape of Christmas puddings is available for £3.59 at Lloyds Pharmacy, down from £5.99.

A tube of cranberry-scented winter bath salts from the Somerset Toiletry Company costs £1.47, down from £2.95.

Lloyds Pharmacy is offering a £2.40 discount.

DON’T USE SINGLE-USE WIPES OR COTTON PADS

Danielle Creations’ Erase Your Face make-up remover cloth is a good option.

A pack of four costs £10 at Argos.

New Look, on the other hand, has four-packs for £3.59.

£6.41 SAVINGS

MASK MASTER: Use a skin-plumping mask to rehydrate your skin.

The Garnier moisture bomb lavender hydrating face sheet mask, which was previously £2.99, is now £1.50 at Superdrug.

£1.49 IN SAVINGS

Nivea’s MagicBAR exfoliating face scrub and Radiance cleansing bar have been reduced in price at Asda.

Both have been reduced in price from £5.99 to £3.74.

The Dove Original cream bar is a bathroom staple when it comes to soap.

For £2.45, Wilko offers a six-pack.

At Asda, you’ll save £2.25.

FREE GIFT: Get a free gift when you buy three indulgent bathing products from a select range at Boots.

Soap andamp; Glory, Sanctuary Spa, and Cowshed are among the brands that qualify.

A fragranced Glistening Snow jar candle in a fresh, festive linen scent is included as a bonus, giving your bathtime an extra glow.

COZY UP to this Fine Elements flame-effect stove, which is now £69.99 at Robert Dyas, after being reduced from £159.99.

£90 SAVINGS

Aldi is currently selling Costellore Prosecco Spumante Doc for £4.99, down from £5.99.

£1 SAVINGS

Every day until Christmas Eve, a coupon is revealed.

There’s also a chance to win cash prizes like £20 off your next purchase.

It’s available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

A teddy coat will keep you warm in the winter.

Madeleine’s elegant short coat is £249.95 on the left.

But Pepandamp;Co’s version, which goes on sale next Friday for £20, is a bargain.

£229.95 SAVINGS

CLEAN UP with this Flash Powermop starter kit, which is half-price at Wilko and costs only £15.

£15 SAVINGS

Halfords is offering a 15% discount on four selected brands of tyres, or a 10% discount on two or three.

Use the code TYRECARE21 to get a discount.

The offer is valid until Christmas Eve, and more information can be found at tyresonthedrive.comoffers.

When you spend £60 or more at Argos online or in-store, you’ll get 1,000 Nectar points.

Sunday is the last day of the promotion.

GET STARTED.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.