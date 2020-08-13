Several Boko Haram militants killed in Nigerian military airstrike: official

ABUJA, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Several Boko Haram militants were killed following an airstrike by the Nigerian military in the country’s northeastern state of Borno, said an official on Wednesday.

Military spokesman John Enenche said in a statement that the logistics facilities of the terror group were also destroyed at the Gulumba Gana-Kumshe area of Borno on Tuesday.

The target area, Enenche said, was identified as the staging area used by the Boko Haram group to launch attacks on troops in that axis.

That airstrike was a sequel to credible intelligence on the activities of the militants and series of aerial surveillance missions showing a significant number of terrorists within the settlement, storage facilities, and meeting venues, the military official added.

Since 2009, Boko Haram has been trying to establish an Islamist state in northeastern Nigeria, extending its attacks to countries in the Lake Chad Basin. Enditem