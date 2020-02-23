Several dead, 1000+ collapsed buildings after earthquake rocks eastern Turkey

An earthquake in eastern Turkey wreaked havoc on local infrastructure, resulting in deaths and injuries as emergency workers scramble to assist residents.

At least eight people have been killed and around two dozen others injured after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey’s Van province, senior government officials say.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that at least three children are among the dead, adding that more than 1,000 buildings have collapsed. He said that search and rescue operations are ongoing.

In pictures: Villages in Turkey’s Van province severely affected by tremors from earthquake in neighbouring Iran pic.twitter.com/UVEfAYt371 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 23, 2020

Around 43 villages in the Turkey-Iran border region were affected by the quake, according to Turkish media. Iranian emergency teams have been deployed to areas of Iran that were also hit by the earthquake, but it’s unclear if there have been any casualties.

Eastern Turkey has experienced a number of deadly earthquakes. An earthquake last month in the region killed more than 40 people.

