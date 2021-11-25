Several families have been displaced, and two firefighters have been injured in a fire in a rowhome in Pennsylvania: photos

According to the city’s fire chief, a Thanksgiving Eve fire in a Southside Bethlehem row-home sent two firefighters to the hospital and displaced four to five families.

At 4:03 p.m., neighbors reported a house on fire with smoke and flames.

Chief Warren Achey told lehighvalleylive.com that the shooting happened Wednesday in the 1100 block of East Third Street, between Trone and Hobart streets.

Three minutes later, the Bethlehem Fire Department issued a second alarm, and the fire quickly escalated to a third alarm, requiring two additional crews.

According to Achey, the two firefighters who were hurt suffered minor traumatic injuries rather than inhalation injuries.

The chief said shortly after 6 p.m. that 18 people had been displaced.

According to Achey, the fire department requested a bus from nearby Lehigh University to keep the residents warm until the American Red Cross could arrive to help with temporary housing and other basic needs.

According to the chief, no residents were injured, and everyone made it to safety without needing to be rescued.

Craig Baer, the Bethlehem Fire Marshal, is still looking into the cause and origin of the fire.

