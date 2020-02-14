Several injured as portion of foot overbridge collapses in India

NEW DELHI, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Several people were injured Thursday after a portion of a foot overbridge collapsed in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The portion of foot overbridge collapsed at a railway station in Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh.

“Today, several people were injured after a portion of a foot overbridge collapsed here,” a police official said.

“We immediately rushed to the spot on hearing about it and injured were being helped by the bystanders.”

Locals said the concrete rubble from the footbridge caused injuries to the people.

Police officials said they were investigating reasons for the accident.