Several injured in Grandson – RFJ your regional radio

Several shots were fired on Saturday afternoon in Grandson. The Vaud Cantonal Police communicated early Saturday evening that several people were injured. The shooting took place in an apartment on rue Basse. The police were informed of the situation around 12:30 p.m.

A large police force was quickly put in place in Grandson and the surrounding area. In the apartment, the gendarmes found several people injured. Several ambulances and two REGA helicopters converged on the scene. A criminal investigation was opened by the prosecutor on duty.

The incident took place in a confined space and the population was not in danger, according to the police statement. Rue Basse in Grandson is again open to traffic. As already announced, the Grandson Brandons festivities are maintained.

For operational reasons, the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Vaud Cantonal Police do not wish to give any other information at this time. / Comm-sma