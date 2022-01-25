Several Jewish-American organizations have urged Israel to put an end to settler “terrorism.”

Israeli settler ‘terrorism’ is being condemned by Jewish-American organizations.

US-based organizations have written to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, urging him to address the “increasing threats posed by these extremists.”

WASHINGTON D.C.

On Tuesday, leading Jewish-American organizations urged Israel to stop the “ongoing terrorism and political violence” perpetrated by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

The groups urged Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his government to take immediate action to address what they described as a “disturbing trend” in settler violence in a letter led by the Israel Policy Forum and co-signed by the Anti-Defamation League and five other organizations.

“While the latest incident of extremists torching a car and violently attacking Palestinians and Israeli activists with clubs outside Burin is particularly egregious, it is sadly not an isolated incident,” they wrote.

“Over the last year, Israeli attacks have steadily increased and intensified, and as pro-Israel Jewish organizations, we are deeply concerned by these trends.”

The groups cited a settler attack on activists near the West Bank village of Burin on Friday, in which ten activists were injured, including four Israelis.

The letter urged Bennet’s government to “unite in strong condemnation of these acts,” as well as work to hold those responsible accountable while confronting the “growing threats posed by these extremists with the determination and seriousness that this grave situation demands.”

In recent months, settlers have increased attacks on Palestinians and their property across the West Bank, often with Israeli security forces stationed nearby.

According to Israeli and Palestinian estimates, there are about 650,000 settlers in the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, who live in 164 settlements and 116 outposts.

All Israeli settlements in occupied territories are illegal according to international law.