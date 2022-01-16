Several roads in central Pennsylvania have been placed under speed restrictions.

Several central Pennsylvania roads have been placed under speed restrictions.

Due to the ongoing winter storm on Sunday evening, PennDOT reduced the speed limit on several central Pennsylvania roads.

PennDOT advises drivers to avoid unnecessary travel, but if they must, the speed limit on the following roads has been reduced to 45 mph:

This ban applies to sections of these roads in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties.

PennDOT said there were no speed restrictions on Interstate 78 in Lebanon County as of 6 p.m.

Tier 2 vehicle restrictions apply to the region’s interstates, prohibiting the following vehicles:

Commercial vehicles that are not subject to speed limits must move to the right lane on highways with speed limits.

PennDOT’s priority for the roads is to keep them passable, if not completely free of ice and snow, and it will work to accomplish this throughout the storm.