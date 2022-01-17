Several school districts, including Middletown Area, are experiencing website outages.

The Middletown School District’s website, raiderweb.org, will be unavailable for an unknown period of time.

On Monday morning, the district announced on Facebook that Intrado, a web hosting service provider, had a fire that damaged the fiber into and out of its data center.

Several other districts are also impacted, including Cumberland Valley and South Middleton.

The Middletown school district stated that it had not been given a restoration timeline.

