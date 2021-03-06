Several seriously injured in suspected terrorist attack in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, March. 3 (Xinhua) — Nine people have been taken to hospital — some of them seriously injured — after a suspected terrorist attack in Vetlanda, south of Sweden, Swedish Television (SVT) reported on Wednesday.

The suspect has been shot by police. Several areas were cordoned off in connection with the operation, SVT reported.

Swedish police have launched a terrorism investigation following the incident in Vetlanda, about 400 km south of Stockholm. Nine persons, including the suspect, were injured, SVT said.

The attack took place near the town’s train station at around 3 p.m. local time (1400 GMT). Around 15 police patrols were sent to the area and the suspect, a man in his 20s, was shot and rushed to a hospital.

Police spokesperson Thomas Agnevik told Xinhua that some sort of weapon was used in the attack, but declined to give any details due to the pending investigation.

He had no details regarding the victims’ injuries, but his colleague Angelica Israelsson Silfver said to the newspaper Aftonbladet that some were seriously injured.

“Some are seriously injured and some are slightly injured, but no one is dead,” she said.

The nature of the suspect’s injuries was also unclear, but Agnevik told Xinhua that the perpetrator was conscious when arriving at the hospital.

“But we have not been able to interview him,” he added. Enditem