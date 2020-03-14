Several UK planes turn MID-FLIGHT as Spain declares state of emergency

British low cost airline Jet2 announced it has cancelled flight to coronavirus-stricken mainland Spain, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands.

At least five Jet2 aircraft have turned mid-flight and returned to the UK on Saturday, according to air tracking service FlightRadar24. The company said it was “contacting our customers,” who expected to return home “to advise them of their options.” TUI took a similar decision, cancelling all flights to Spain over the weekend.

Both airlines cited the measures announced by the Spanish government on Friday to curb the spread of the infection. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared state of emergency in the country for 15 days starting Saturday, giving the government authority to impose further restrictions on travel and public gatherings on top of those already issued by local and regional governments.

