Several weeks after her conviction, Ghislaine Maxwell files for a retrial in a sex trafficking case.

After it was discovered that at least one juror may not have disclosed that they were sexually abused as a child during jury selection, Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers filed for a retrial.

In December, the 60-year-old British socialite was found guilty of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by late American billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Four women testified during a month-long trial that they were abused as teenagers at Epstein’s homes in Florida, New York, and Mexico in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Maxwell was convicted on five of the six counts against her, including “conspiracy to entice” underage girls to be abused by Epstein, as well as transporting and sex trafficking teenagers.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on June 28th, but her defense team has argued that the discovery that a member of the jury discussed their sexual abuse experience with other jurors should result in a new trial.

The request was submitted under seal on Wednesday.

When a juror, who identified himself only by his first and middle names, Scotty David, told Reuters that he could only remember key parts of his experience, “they were able to come around on the memory aspect of the sexual abuse,” Maxwell’s lawyers said they would request a retrial.

According to a letter from her defense lawyer Bobbi Sternheim to US District Judge Alison Nathan, “counsel for Ghislaine Maxwell filed her Motion For A New Trial (the “motion”) and accompanying exhibits under seal today.”

“We request that all submissions relating to Juror No 50 be kept under seal until the court rules on the motion for the reasons stated in the motion.”

A second juror told the media that they were a victim of child sexual abuse and told their fellow jurors about it during deliberations.

The revelation appeared to help shape the jury’s discussions, according to the juror, who asked to remain anonymous.

