SEVERE fog is blanketing Britain, causing travel chaos and flight delays, according to the Met Office.

Fog warnings have been issued by the Met Office for parts of central and southern England until tomorrow morning.

The warning is in effect for the west Midlands, south west England, London, and south east England, and will last until 11 a.m. tomorrow.

The Met Office warned that “dense” fog had blanketed the majority of the United Kingdom, reducing visibility to less than 100 meters.

The Met Office has warned people to expect longer journey times ahead of the warning, with the possibility of bus and train delays, as well as flight delays or cancellations.

‘There are also areas of low cloud affecting parts of the UK this morning,’ according to the Met Office.

You may find yourself in hot water if you leave your engine running while your vehicle is stationary on the road.

Section 42 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 makes “stationary idling” illegal, meaning you can’t leave your car running.

“You must not leave a vehicle engine running unnecessarily while that vehicle is stationary on a public road,” according to rule 123 of the Highway Code.

As a result, defrosting your windscreen by running the engine and turning on the heat is actually illegal.

This law does not require you to turn off your engine at every red light; rather, it is intended to reduce noise and pollution by preventing vehicles from idling unnecessarily.

Fog patches will reappear Thursday afternoon, especially in river valleys and near lakes, and may become locally dense in the evening, with visibility dropping below 100 meters in some areas.

Fog will become more widespread overnight and after dawn on Friday morning, with additional dense patches, before gradually clearing.

A few patches, on the other hand, may last well into the afternoon.

“Air traffic controllers must increase the gap between planes that are landing due to fog, snow, ice, and crosswinds,” according to the Met Office.

“The same weather can make planes taxiing between the runway and the terminal building slower and more difficult.

Because many commercial flights fly more than five miles above the ground, they can be affected by weather that is different from what we are seeing on the ground.

In the aviation industry, safety is always a top priority.

Before its first flight in the morning, an aircraft that has sat in freezing weather overnight will need to be de-iced.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Fog across parts of England and Wales Thursday 1700 – Friday 1100 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/YOuewwBRy9 — Met Office (@metoffice) January 13, 2022