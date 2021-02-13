Severe malnutrition among highest levels in Yemen: UN

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — The United Nations said on Friday that since the escalation of conflict in 2015, severe acute malnutrition is among its highest levels in Yemen, threatening the lives of half of the country’s children under the age of five.

Nearly 2.3 million children under five are projected to suffer from acute malnutrition this year, 400,000 of whom could die if they do not receive urgent treatment, according to new figures four UN agencies.

“The crisis in Yemen is a toxic mix of conflict, economic collapse and a severe shortage of funding to provide the life-saving help that’s desperately needed,” said World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley, calling the high numbers “yet another cry for help” from a country where “each malnourished child also means a family struggling to survive.”

The new figures come from the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Acute Malnutrition report released by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), WFP, the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners.

Malnutrition damages physical and cognitive development, especially during the first two years of a child’s life, according to the report.

“The increasing number of children going hungry in Yemen should shock us all into action,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. “More children will die with every day that passes without action.”

Years of armed conflict and economic decline, the COVID-19 pandemic and a severe funding shortfall for the humanitarian response are pushing exhausted communities to the brink, the UN agencies flagged.

With rising levels of food insecurity, many families are having to reduce the quantity or quality of their food, or both.

“Families in Yemen have been in the grip of conflict for too long, and more recent threats such as COVID-19 have only been adding to their relentless plight,” said FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu.

“Without security and stability across the country, and improved access to farmers so that they are provided with the means to resume growing enough and nutritious food, Yemen’s children and their families will continue to slip deeper into hunger and malnutrition,” Qu said. Enditem