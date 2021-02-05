Severe mental disorders increase risk of dying from COVID-19: Swedish study

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Severe psychiatric disorders significantly increase the risk of dying from COVID-19, a Swedish study showed on Wednesday. Mortality among the elderly with such conditions is nearly four times higher compared to non-mentally ill people in the same age group.

Scientists at Umea University and Karolinska Institutet came to this conclusion after studying data for the entire Swedish population aged 20 or older — nearly eight million individuals — from March to June last year.

Among those who had not been diagnosed with a severe mental disorder, the mortality rate was 0.06 percent, Umea University said in a press release on Wednesday. Among those with a severe mental illness, such as bipolar disorder or schizophrenia, 130 deaths were recorded, corresponding to 0.1 percent of all individuals in the subset. Among mentally ill individuals aged between 60 and 79, the risk of dying from COVID-19 was even higher.

The study, which has been published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Psychiatry, does not answer why mental illness increases mortality, but there are a few theories.

“It might be that severe mental disorders can lead to premature biological aging, that the disease impairs health and the immune system in general or that this group has other risk factors, such as obesity. It is always important to address both mental and physical health problems of people with these disorders,” Associate Professor Martin Maripuu said in the press release.

The findings give reason to consider how to implement the inoculation program against COVID-19, he said.

“We see a high excess mortality due to COVID-19 among the elderly with severe mental disorders, which gives us reason to consider whether this group should be given priority for vaccines.”

The vaccination program commenced in Sweden during the Christmas break and 264,148 individuals, corresponding to 3.2 percent of the country’s adult population, had received at least one dose by Wednesday. Of them, 34,131 people, or 0.42 percent of the adult population, had received two doses, according to the Public Health Agency.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in some countries with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, 237 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide — 63 of them in clinical trials — in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain, and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on Jan. 29. Enditem