Severe storms wreak havoc on parts of the US South overnight.

Severe storms wreak havoc on parts of the US South over night.

ALABAMA’S HAZEL GREEN

— A line of severe storms hit parts of the southern United States late Saturday and early Sunday, causing damage to homes, power outages, and tree downfall.

Authorities in Hazel Green, Alabama, closed roads after power lines fell and homes were damaged.

A snapped power pole was among the photos shared by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on social media.

Local news outlets reported that the weather also wreaked havoc on Hazel Green businesses, including a Walmart.

The town is approximately 15 miles north of Huntsville.

Service to parts of Hazel Green has been restored, according to Huntsville Utilities, but work on multiple downed power poles in the area is still ongoing.

Trees were felled in the nearby town of Triana, about 20 miles southwest of Huntsville, by the same system.

About 280 people sought shelter in a storm shelter Saturday night, according to Mayor Mary Caudle of WAFF-TV.

A tornado watch is in effect for Madison, Morgan, Cullman, Marshall, Jackson, DeKalb, Limestone, Franklin, and Lawrence counties until 2 a.m.

From 6 p.m. to 3 a.m., the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for north and north-central Alabama.

It’s Monday.

As a cold front moves through, temperatures are expected to plummet.

The storms came after a system that flooded parts of Kentucky earlier in the day.

According to the National Weather Service, an EF-2 tornado struck Hopkinsville on Saturday, causing significant damage with peak winds of 115 mph.

There were no injuries reported.

After the severe weather passed through on Sunday, temperatures dropped, and winter storm warnings were issued from eastern Tennessee to Maryland, with up to 6 inches of snow possible in some areas.

From southern Texas to Mississippi, freeze warnings have been issued.

Following the warmest year on record in 2021, a cold front will make the first week of the year feel more like January.

Victims of the Colorado wildfires will begin their year in 2022 by sifting through the charred remains of their homes.