Severe tropical cyclone Harold slams Fiji

SUVA, April 8 (Xinhua) — Severe tropical cyclone Harold has been striking most parts of Fiji since Tuesday night, causing extensive damage and flooding across the island nation.

In Viti Levu, Fiji’s largest island, destructive winds have reportedly caused extensive damage and Fijians have been advised to expect continuous heavy rain increasing with widespread local flash flooding expected about the western, central and northern parts of Fiji.

Misaele Funaki, director of Fiji Meteorological Service said Nadi, Fiji’s third largest city was without power and the capital city of Suva and Nausori, a town near Suva are being lashed with heavy rain and strong winds. Several roads had been closed due to flooding and fallen trees.

Tornadoes associated with tropical cyclone Harold have severely affected some houses and buildings in Nakasi, suburb of Suva and Nausori. The roof of Bhawani Dayal School getting ripped off and blown away.

The official said that it is possible that severe tropical cyclones like Harold can spawn tornadoes.

People in Nausori also said their homes were damaged by a tornado early Wednesday morning.

The center of Category 4 tropical cyclone Harold is located about 115 kilometers south of Nadi, Fiji’s third largest city or about 85 kilometers west-northwest of Kadavu, an island near Suva. Close to its center the cyclone is estimated to have average winds up to 175 km/h with momentary gusts to 250 km/h. The cyclone is currently moving east-southeast at about 36 km/h.

The heavy rain experienced overnight and on Wednesday has seen rivers and streams rise quickly. Fiji Roads Authority said Fijians are advised to be extremely careful and not drive into water of unknown depth and current as this can be life threatening.

Director of the National Disaster Management Office Vasiti Soko confirmed that people in Viti Levu are now under restricted movement as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, a total of 25 evacuation centers have been activated around the country.

Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama urged on Wednesday all Fijians to stay indoors until the all clear is given by authorities.

For South Pacific island nations like Fiji, the tropical cyclone season extends between Nov. 1 and April 30 each year and the peak period for cyclone is usually from January to March. During this season, Fiji has been hit by several tropical cyclones.

In 2016, tropical cyclone Winston, the most intense tropical cyclone in the Southern Hemisphere on record, battered Fiji, killing 44 people.