Sevilla defender Daniel Carrico sets to join CSL side Wuhan Zall: reports

MADRID, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Sevilla defender Daniel Carrico is close to joining the Chinese Super League side Wuhan Zall, according to local media reports.

Spain’s Marca reported on Wednesday that Carrico would not extend his contract with Sevilla, which expires on June 30 as the Portuguese defender has been struggling for a place in the La Liga team because of injuries.

A report in ABC de Sevilla last month claimed that Sporting Lisbon and other clubs also showed interest in the 32-year-old.

Daniel Carrico started his career at Sporting CP before having spells with Reading. He joined Sevilla on loan in 2013, and signed a permanent contract in 2014, where played 164 games and scored seven goals, winning three Europa League titles with the club from 2014 to 2016.