Sevilla through to Europa League final in comeback win

ANKARA

Spanish football club Sevilla qualified for the UEFA Europa League final, eliminating English powerhouse Manchester United in a 2-1 comeback win late Sunday.

Manchester United took an early lead in the semifinal clash held in Cologne, Germany as Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes scored the opener from the penalty spot.

Sevilla netted the equalizer in the 26th minute as Spanish left back Sergio Reguilon crossed the ball to assist Suso as the Spanish midfielder made a close-range finish.

The Spaniards came back in the 78th minute as Dutch forward Luuk De Jong scored the winning goal for Sevilla.

Sevilla winger Jesus Navas crossed the ball to De Jong in the penalty area and the Dutch player flicked it into Manchester United’s net.

The Andalusian team secured the 2-1 win to advance to the Europa League final.

Sevilla is the most successful club in the Europa League, winning the trophy five times (2006, 2007, 2014, 2015 and 2016).

Sunday’s victors are waiting for their opponents in the 2020 final.

Italian giants Inter Milan will face Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk in Monday’s semifinal match.

The showdown in the German city of Dusseldorf will kick off at 1900GMT.