Sex and the City returns with a huge twist and a hidden message for Kim Cattrall in And Just Like That.

And Just Like That – Kim Cattrall’s Sex and the City returns with a huge twist and a hidden message

The reboot has arrived to meet the challenges of the modern era.

In the years since it ended (17 years have passed since Carrie hung up her Manolos, with the exception of those two big feature films, of course), one of the criticisms leveled at Sex and the City has been that it hasn’t aged particularly well.

In the six seasons of the show, there were very few characters who weren’t straight or white, and any character who did deviate was usually a supporting character.

Some critics have accused the show of having racist moments (when the characters travel to Abu Dhabi in SATC2), antisemitic moments (the portrayal of Harry), and anti-trans moments (“Samantha’s friendly neighborhood, pre-op transexual hookers”).

Not to mention the slut-shaming (generally Samantha), the obsession with needing a man to ‘complete you’ (Carrie and Big), and a slew of other oddities.

While episode one doesn’t cover all of the bases (it’s only 50 minutes), it’s clear that the writers tried to ground the series in the present day.

“Remember when we had to stand six feet apart?” Carrie asks as we see her blonde curls and she turns around to give that unmistakable little happy-squeak.

Miranda responds, “I miss it.”

Naturally, they’re talking about the pandemic, and we’re back in the present.

The next 50 minutes of episode one are lively and transport us to a place where we can reconnect with old friends.

They address the question of Samantha’s whereabouts right away, and we couldn’t help but wonder if this section of the script was written specifically for Kim Cattrall.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim (who played Samantha in the original series) have a famously unsolvable real-life feud.

Sarah Jessica expressed her condolences in an Instagram post after Kim’s brother died in 2018, to which Kim replied, “I don’t need your love and support at this tragic time.”

Your constant reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you were then, and how cruel you are now.

Allow me to be very clear about something.

You are not my family, if I haven’t already stated that.

You’re not one of them.

