Sex attacker grabs woman in chilling CCTV before carrying victim off and raping her

Horrifying footage shows a dangerous rapist grab a woman and carry her away before a sickening sex attack.

Aaron Murphy tried to murder his victim because he “felt like it”, the Old Bailey heard.

He was jailed for at least 28 years after admitting two counts of rape and one of attempted murder.

Aaron Murphy, 21, grinned in court as CCTV footage was played of him grabbing the 49-year-old woman in a “bear hug” and dragging her into an alleyway on 21 May.

He raped the victim twice while choking her and repeatedly punching her in the face with such force she “could not recognise herself”, the Old Bailey heard.

The remorseless attacker was caught on camera running up to the woman in the early hours of the morning in Harrow, North London.

She spurned his advances by telling him her husband was waiting for her and managed to press the buzzer to a nearby block of flats seconds before he carried her away.

A member of the public made a lifesaving 999 call, and Murphy ran off “like a wild animal” when he heard sirens.

The woman was taken to hospital and treated for four broken teeth, two black eyes and fractured cheekbones.

She said in a statement she was left with marks across her throat from where he had throttled her and believed she was going to die.

Murphy, who declined legal representation, smiled as he was jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years.

Prosecutor Marion Smullen said: “[The victim] was walking through the streets of Harrow in the early hours of the morning. She was minding her own business when he targeted her.

“He saw her he ran up to her and started to ask her for sex he offered her five pounds for sex.

“She tried to get rid of him. He asked for a cigarette. She again tried to get rid of him as she went to press one of the buzzers to get help.

“This defendant grabbed her and ran off with her. Fortunately residents in the block heard the disturbance and called police and fortunately they arrived just in time.

“The attack [happened]in the alleyway – much of the attack was caught on CCTV.”

Murphy smiled menacingly as a clip of him attacking the woman was played before smirking again when the court was shown photographs of the victim with the severe injuries he had inflicted.

Ms Smullen said: “Either four or five teeth were lost.

“It appears it was her blood and her teeth at the scene.

“She was interviewed after discharge from the hospital and she described the attack to police and said she thought she was going to die.

“She told police that the defendant had hit her with so much force that she could not recognise herself she said the defendant was suffocating her and that she had marks around her neck and she had a number of broken teeth.”

The rapist gave a “chilling and disturbing” police interview in which he initially denied any involvement in the offence before recounting the attack in detail.

In vile admissions, Murphy said he had ‘just f***** her, simple’ and claimed he had done so because he “just felt like it”.

He told officers the victim was ‘scared out of her mind’ and he had been on his way home when he spotted her and ‘saw it as an opportunity to rape her.’

He told police, jurors were told: “I was sitting at a bus stop the woman walked past literally I ran her down and I f***** her, simple.

“She didn’t look at me, she doesn’t even know who I am.

“She was scared out of her mind. I was punching her in the face as well.”

And he told officers: “I was talking to the lord himself. Every time I spoke to the lord I banged her again in the face.

“I broke her nostril as well.”

Asked if he was trying to kill her, he replied “Yeah,” before saying he did it because “I felt like it”.

Asked how much pressure he used, he said: “All of it.”

He said: “I was literally praying to god I didn’t kill this woman because I was about to knock her out clean I got one swing left, I’m definitely gonna clock her in the head.

“I saw it as an opportunity to attack her innit, to rape her.”

The prosecutor said: “At the time of these offences he was on bail for a sexual assault.

“The facts of that are perhaps very chilling because they’re very similar to the facts in this case. She’s aged 51.

“And in a similar pattern the defendant appears to have followed her from the petrol station where she was buying some milk he targeted her, he asked if she had a cigarette.

“She shouted at him to leave her alone. He then grabbed her buttocks over her clothing with both her hands. She was so scared she jumped into the road and fortunately a car stopped to help her.

“He admitted the offence at the scene, this offence occurred 25 March 2020. The defendant has a number of previous convictions.

“On 18 June 2013 he had a youth caution for sexual assault when he was 14. He and another boy were what is described as dry humping a female student She was held against a wall. They covered their mouth to stop her screaming.”

Murphy told the court he had declined representation and had nothing to say for himself in mitigation.

A psychiatric assessment revealed he did not suffer from any mental illness.

Judge Sarah Munro QC, sentencing, said Murphy had ‘clearly enjoyed reliving’ what he had done through viewing CCTV footage of the attack in court.

The judge said: “On any view it was a sustained and terrifying attack. She had multiple facial fractures.

“Your police interview makes chilling and disturbing reading. Having lied and lied about where you were at the relevant time, you then began to confess your guilt.

“You committed the offence while on bail for another sexual offence. You targeted a lone female in the dead of night and there was additional degradation and humiliation.

“There is in my view no remorse. As the CCTV was played you were smiling and clearly enjoying reliving what you did.

“You again smiled when photographs were shown.”

Murphy, of Farrer Road, Harrow, admitted attempted murder, two counts of rape, sexual assault and breach of a suspended sentence.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 28 years.