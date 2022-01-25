Sexual abuse survivors are using TikTok to share their stories about what happened to them and how they recovered.

TikTok is being used by sexual abuse survivors to reveal what happened to them and how they recovered.

“We’re coming for you,” victims tell Patrick Strudwick on the social media app.

“My foster mother drove me to the beach one night when I was 14,” says the text on the screen beneath Forrest Lang’s face.

My hands were on the damp, rusty chains as I sat on the swing set.”

Forrest is a shaved-head white man in his mid-40s.

In the video, he doesn’t say anything.

Instead, as his eyes stare out from the semi-darkness, his story – including the conversation that took place that day – flashes up.

“‘Forrest, I had a miscarriage.”

“Was it yours?” says the narrator.

“Yes, it’s been over six months since I had sex with your foster dad.”

What follows is revealed.

“She began to cry and took my hand.

Her touch made me uncomfortable.

My chest felt like it was hollow.

I was the hollow adolescent.

On the rusty chain swing set, under the cold stars.”

This isn’t the TikTok you may be familiar with, where Generation Zers perform synchronized dance routines.

The kids are making crude jokes at their parents’ expense.

TikTok is a sexual abuse survivor.

Where the children have grown up and are in their twenties, thirties, and forties, telling of the horrors they experienced as children.

Parental rape.

A sibling, a family friend, or a teacher has sexually assaulted you.

Forrest Lang is an outlier; on TikTok, the majority of those reporting abuse are women.

For the first time, three survivors explain why they’re using social media to share what happened and the incredible impact it’s having.

“We’re coming for you,” says one of them, addressing paedophiles.

Their strategies differ.

They converse with the camera on occasion.

Some people only show their faces while mouthing or singing the words that trail behind them.

Others re-enact how a family member reacted when they told them in a split-screen role-play.

Or how others who found out humiliated them.

They discuss the aftermath, the mental health crises, and how they persevered in the face of adversity.

They’re still alive.

They detail the abuse using TikTok’s language and visual grammar – short, one- or two-minute videos, background music, and, yes, even dances –

It can clash with the subject matter at times.

It’s both repulsive and inexcusably inappropriate.

“When I was looking for people like me, I couldn’t find very many men – male survivors who use their real name.”