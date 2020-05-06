SEYCHELLES: construction of the Providence solar power plant begins in July

The French Secretary of State to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs recently visited the Seychelles archipelago. During this trip, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne went to the construction site of the future floating solar power plant of Providence, located on the main island of Mahé. The French official was accompanied by Wallace Cosgrow, the Seychelles’s Minister of the Environment, Energy and Climate Change.

The Seychelles authorities have entrusted this project to the French independent electricity producer (IPP) Qair (formerly International quadran). The company says it will start construction on the facility in July 2020.

Six months of work for Qair

According to the Qair group’s forecasts, the construction of the Providence floating solar power plant will be completed 6 months after the start of work. The installation will occupy an area of ​​40,000 m2 in seawater, near the coast. The plant will consist of 13,500 solar panels that will produce 5.8 MWp. This electricity will be purchased by Public Utilities Corporation (PUC) under a 25-year power purchase agreement (CAE).

Qair estimates that its floating solar power plant will prevent the emission of 157,000 tonnes of CO 2 per year. Providence’s solar project is supported by the African Legal Support Facility (ALSF), a subsidiary of the African Development Bank (AfDB), which supports governments in their negotiations with foreign investors, as well as the Clinton Foundation and Trinity International LLP. Multiconsult Norge AS, one of the leading consulting and design firms in Norway and Scandinavia, which is also involved in this project as an operations and tendering consultant.

