SF trial to carry cargo on large UAV successful

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — Chinese delivery services giant SF Express’s trial to transport cargo in an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been successful, the company said.

Large UAV FH-98 took off from an airport in northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Friday and landed at the destination airport in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region after a flight of around one hour, said SF Express.

It was the first trial by SF Express to transport cargo using a large UAV.

FH-98 has been jointly developed by SF Express and China Aerospace Times Electronics Co., Ltd., based on the China-developed Y-5B freighter.

With a maximum takeoff weight of 5.25 tonnes, the FH-98 is among large UAVs in the country. It has been designed for large payloads up to 1.5 tonnes with a cabin space of 15 cubic meters.

The UAV model is capable of short takeoffs and landing and a cruising speed of 180 kph, thus making it suitable to serve a regional express hub and nearby cities. It is expected to greatly enhance the efficiency of regional logistics, said SF Express.

SF Express in 2017 set up Fonair, a subsidiary, to handle business on the large UAV. To date, Fonair has been given permission to use nine air routes to conduct test flights. Enditem