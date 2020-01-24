Shakhtar Donetsk set Mykola Matviyenko transfer price amid Arsenal talks

Arsenal transfer target Mykola Matviyenko will be a costly addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad if Gunners chiefs firm up their interest

Arsenal will have to stump up a huge fee for Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matviyenko.

The 23-year-old’s agent claims the two clubs are in talks over a deal ahead of the January 31 deadline.

Representative Yuriy Danchenko said: “In recent times, my colleagues and I have been in constant contact with Arsenal representatives and have held meetings.

“The Gunners’ confidants have already contacted Shakhtar, and we hope that these negotiations will succeed.”

Mikel Arteta is on the hunt for a left-sided centre-back to solve Arsenal’s woes at the back.

The Gunners have conceded 34 goals in 24 Premier League games, significantly more than their top-four rivals.

Tuesday’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea highlighted, once again, the team’s defensive issues.

Shkodran Mustafi’s shocking clearance gave Tammy Abraham the chance to run at goal before David Luiz brought him down in the box and saw red. Jorginho converted the penalty to give Chelsea the lead.

Matviyenko would fit the bill having racked up 23 appearances in all competitions for Shakhtar this season as a left-sided central defender. He also featured in all six of their Champions League group-stage fixtures.

According to Sky Sports, the Ukrainian outfit will sanction a sale if they receive a £30m offer.

Arsenal have yet to make any signings in this transfer window – Arteta’s first since succeeding Unai Emery as the club’s permanent head coach.

Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa is also being targeted but a deal could be postponed until the summer.

Kurzawa is out of contract at the end of the season and Emirates Stadium chiefs could settle on a pre-contract agreement as opposed to stumping up a fee to secure his services immediately.

Meanwhile, Dani Ceballos’ loan deal could be ripped up.

The Real Madrid midfielder has missed a large chunk of the season due to injury and is out of favour under Arteta.