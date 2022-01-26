Shamima Begum claims that she can assist Boris Johnson in preventing radicalization in the United Kingdom.

Shamima Begum claims she can assist Boris Johnson in preventing radicalization in the United Kingdom.

‘The fight against terrorism is a team effort.

‘It’s a lot of people with a lot of different skills,’ the former Isis bride claimed.

Shamima Begum has stated that she will collaborate with the UK government to combat radicalization and terrorism.

From a refugee camp in Northern Syria, the former Bethnal Green schoolgirl, who left the UK at the age of 15 to join the so-called Islamic State group and married an Isis fighter, spoke to GB News.

Begum, who claims she no longer supports Isis, has made several requests for her UK citizenship to be restored after being declared stateless – and now says she is willing to work with the British government to combat radicalization.

“I actually think it’s important that they know,” the 22-year-old told journalist Andrew Drury of working with UK officials.

“The fight against terrorism is a team effort.

It’s a group of people with a variety of skills.”

“I do, I do,” Begum responded when asked if she had the tools to prevent children from becoming radicalized.

“I don’t have any messages,” Begum said of sending a message to people in the United Kingdom.

I’m fed up with sending messages and having them dismissed.

“I prefer to deliver a message to my family face to face.”

“I respect my family’s privacy because they are very private people.”

“I guess she just watches the news and hopes that the day never comes when she hears I died,” she added, referring to her mother.

Begum has lost three children, one of whom died in the refugee camp.

She hasn’t seen her husband in three years and has vowed to never see him again because he remains an Isis supporter.

Begum refused to say whether he was abusive, but a refugee camp friend added: “For him, it was a beautiful life, but for her, it was like she was a prisoner in a marriage.”

It was bad, according to the stories she told me.”

Begum, who was dressed in Western clothing for the interview, said that the refugee camp’s tents had recently been burned down and that she was unable to speak freely.

Mr Drury, who conducted an interview with Begum on a.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Shamima Begum claims she could help Boris Johnson prevent radicalisation in the UK