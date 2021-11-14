Shamima Begum is in fear for her life because ISIS is attempting to firebomb her tent in a prison camp.

Shamima Begum, who left the UK at the age of 15 to join ISIS in Syria, now fears for her life after ISIS attempted to set fire to her tent.

The 22-year-old claims that her decision to join the Islamic State will haunt her for the rest of her life.

Shamima pleaded with the UK government to let her return home after her citizenship was revoked on national security grounds in 2019.

Her requests to reunite with her family in the United Kingdom have all been denied, prompting her to claim that she is being “left to rot” in a Syrian camp, according to the BBC.

Shamima now says she fears for her life after IS fanatics attempted to set fire to her tent in a prison camp.

She believes she is a prime target for the group, which she claims to have demonized, according to the Sun.

She claims she will be haunted by her decision to join the Islamic State for the rest of her life (photo courtesy of ITV).

Devout IS wives have vowed to assassinate the former East Londoner, who now wears Western clothing at Al-Roj cаmp in Syriа and wishes to return to the UK. “Weаring trаiners and make-up has enraged the wives,” a source said.

Shamima Begum believes she is a prime target for the organization, which she claims to have denounced (Image: ITV).

However, there are concerns that Begum exaggerated the risk after being accused of lying during an interview on Good Morning Britain in September of this year.

She stated during the one-hour interview that she was willing to return to the UK to face terror threats, but that she had only been a “mother and a wife” in the Islamic state.

Shаmima said in a previous interview with British journalists that she was unfazed by the sight of severed heads in bins while living with ISIS.

Experts in body language said she didn’t show genuine remorse, claiming her actions were tell-tale signs of insincerity.