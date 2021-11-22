Shamima Begum renews her call to return to the United Kingdom, stating that she has “no plan B” if her British citizenship is not restored.

Before she left to start a new life in Syria, Begum said she had been groomed by online friends and older men.

Shamima Begum has renewed her calls to return to the United Kingdom, claiming that “there is no plan B” if the British government does not reverse its stance and restore her citizenship.

The 22-year-old former Isis bride told Sky News that she has “hopes and dreams” for herself, but that she is currently in “hell on earth” after fleeing the UK in 2015.

Begum, who left her east London home when she was 15, said she was groomed by online friends and older men before leaving to start a new life in Syria.

The 22-year-old said the allegations that she committed atrocities as part of the so-called Islamic State are “completely false.”

She reiterated her plea to be able to fight accusations against her in court, saying she “did not hate Britain” when she left to join ISIS.

As part of efforts to keep suspected Isis members out of the UK, the UK stripped Begum of her citizenship, along with an unknown number of others.

The government has repeatedly stated that it will not be able to successfully prosecute Begum and other former Isis members who have been detained in Syria.

Membership in a terrorist organization that has been designated as a terrorist organization is a terrorism offense punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Begum was barred from returning to the UK to appeal the decision to deprive her of her British citizenship by the Supreme Court in February.

She told the BBC that leaving the UK “wasn’t just a decision I made very quickly, it was a decision I thought about for a long time,” and that she had been groomed for “weeks and weeks and possibly months and months.”

“I didn’t despise Britain; rather, I despised my life.”

I felt very restricted, as if I couldn’t live the life I wanted as a British woman in the UK.”

She is still in Syria’s al-Roj refugee camp, which she says has become “more frightening” to live in.

“It wasn’t violent for a long time, but it’s become more frightening to live here for some reason.”

Perhaps the ladies have had enough of waiting.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Shamima Begum renews her call to return to the United Kingdom, stating that she has “no plan B” if her British citizenship is not restored.