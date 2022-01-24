Shamshad Ahktar, who plays Shamshad in the film Still Game, has been admitted to the hospital.

After her pal requested get-well messages following her hospitalization, the actress, who plays Navid’s wife Meena in the hit TV show, was flooded with well-wishes from fans.

According to the Daily Record, Ross Owen announced the news on Facebook and asked fans to send her messages.

“Please join me in sending positive vibes and love messages to our friend Shamshad (Meena), who is currently in hospital due to health issues,” he wrote.

“Shamshad, we adore you.”

xxx “Get well soon, lovely lady.”

Shamshad was featured in a series of photos shared by Ross, including one of her lying in her hospital bed, making a crude gesture to the camera.

Fans rushed to wish the actress well.

“Hope you get better soon, Shamshad,” one person wrote.

“With heartfelt greetings.”

“Sorry to hear you’re not feeling well, sending love and hugs get well soon x,” said another.

“All my love and best wishes to you Shamshad.. hurry up and get well soon,” one of them said.

“Get well soon, lovely lady,” one added.

Shamshad became involved with Still Game after appearing on the TV show Overnight Express alongside Sanjeev.

She had been volunteering and campaigning for a charity and was looking for a new opportunity.

Shamshad previously revealed to the Record in 2019 that she had a mini stroke during the show’s six-year hiatus before resuming her beloved role.

“For me, Still Game is about winning Meena’s Game,” she explained.

“I want to act, and I’m never afraid of a challenge.”

“From the beginning, they told me, ‘We’ll show your face at the end of the series, but for now, we’ll only look at your back.’

“I had a lot of fun delivering the lines.

“Our lives behind the camera are wonderful, and the crew is a wonderful group of friends and family.”

Michael (Hines), the director, and the rest of the crew are all lovely.

“I love to feed people and would always bake naans, kebabs, and biryani,” she says. “I’d like to bring food to everyone’s houses after we’re done so that we can still see everyone.”