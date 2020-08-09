Shandong Luneng end Guangzhou Evergrande’s wining streak in CSL

DALIAN, China, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — Guangzhou Evergrande conceded their first defeat in the 2020 Chinese Super League season, after the defending champions lost 1-0 to Shandong Luneng here on Sunday.

Substitute Guo Tianyu scored the winner just one minute after coming off the bench in the second half and Paulinho saw his late equalizer ruled out.

Evergrande claimed three victories in as many matches before Sunday’s game while Luneng only managed one win since the new season started.

Graziano Pelle was awarded a good opportunity just six minutes into the game as the Italian hitman intercepted Zhang Linpeng’s wayward pass, but his attempt was blocked by Evergrande’s goalkeeper Liu Dianzuo.

Wu Xinghan’s curler in the 34th minute forced Liu into a one-handed save, and at the other end, Xu Xin’s drill flashed across the face of the goal.

The best chance for Evergrande came in the 45th minute, as Wei Shihao whipped in a cross from the left, but Yang Liyu’s volley from close range was wide off the post.

Luneng broke the deadlock on the hour mark as the starlet Guo sent a low-strike squirm through Liu’s gloves.

Guo almost scored the second goal eight minutes later when Mei Fang’s poor back pass turned into an assist, but Guo’s angled drive was denied by Liu.

Paulinho managed on target in the 87th minute but it was ruled out as Wei was offside in the build up. Enditem