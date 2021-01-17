Shandong rallies to beat Qingdao in CBA (updated)

ZHUJI, China, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — Lester Hudson had a game-high 34 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists, leading the Shandong Heroes to a comeback win over the Qingdao Eagles 110-106 in the 2020-21 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) season on Friday.

Both sides had only one overseas player for the match. Qingdao built the lead from the very beginning and went into the second half with a 54-51 lead.

Shandong scored 16 three-pointers, nine in the last period, which helped them secure the win. They entered the fourth quarter trailing by 10 points.

Tao Hanlin had 18 points, 14 rebounds for Shandong, and Jiao Hailong added 22 points. Wang Ruheng had 17 points and 10 assists.

Dakari Johnson led Qingdao with 31 points and 18 rebounds, and Zhang Chengyu added 17 points.

After the loss, Qingdao suffered an eight-game losing streak to stay in eighth place, while Shandong sits fifth in the rankings.

Qingdao head coach Wu Qinglong said he felt sorry for the result, and that the team should find out a way to win after they lost focus.

“We were really bad for the first three periods, but we did an excellent job in the last one, and we won in the end,” said Shandong head coach Gong Xiaobin. Enditem