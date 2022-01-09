Shane, Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son, died two days after he was reported missing.

Shane O’Connor, Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son, died two days after he was reported missing.

Shane O’Connor, Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son, died two days after he was reported missing.

On Twitter, the Irish singer confirmed the news, praising “my beautiful son” and “the light of my life.”

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the light of my life, chose today to end his earthly struggle and is now with God,” she wrote.

“May he rest in peace and that no one else follow in his footsteps.”

My little one.

I adore you.

Be at ease.”

“This is for my Shaney,” the 55-year-old captioned a Bob Marley song called Ride Natty Ride.

My life’s ray of hope.

My soul’s lamp.

My baby with blue eyes.

“You’ll always be my guiding light.”

We will always be in each other’s company.

“Nothing will be able to keep us apart.”

Shane was last seen in Dublin earlier this week and has been reported missing.

On January 6, the Irish police force An Garda Sochána issued an official report requesting information.

According to the Irish Examiner, the search was called off on January 8th after a body was discovered in Bray, Wicklow.

“Following the discovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday, 7th January 2022, a Missing Person Appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down,” a Garda spokesperson said.

Shane was the singer’s second child, and his father, Dónal Lunny, was an Irish musician.

Jake, 34, Roisin, 25, and Yeshua, 14 are her children.

To find your nearest Samaritans branch, dial 116 123, send an email to [email protected], or go to samaritans.org.

