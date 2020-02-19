Shanghai Classical Restaurant offers takeaways for office workers

A cook packages takeaway boxes at the Shanghai Classical Restaurant, in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 18, 2020. Shanghai Classical Restaurant, a time-honored brand in Shanghai, began to offer takeaway boxes for enterprises personnels nearby starting from Feb. 12. Staff members of the restaurant work under strict measures of measuring body temperature, disinfection and wearing face masks to prevent the novel coronavirus epidemic. The restaurant can make more than 200 lunch takeaways a day. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)