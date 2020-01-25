Shanghai Disney Resort temporarily closes to prevent coronavirus

SHANGHAI, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Shanghai Disney Resort announced temporary closure on Friday, in response to China’s prevention and control of a novel coronavirus outbreak.

According to the announcement, the resort is temporarily closing Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown, Walt Disney Grand Theater and Wishing Star Park starting on Saturday.

The resort said it will continue to monitor the situation and announce the reopening date upon confirmation.

The resort said guests who have purchased tickets to the Shanghai Disneyland, booked a resort hotel or bought tickets for shows at resorts can get refund through their original ticket purchase channels. Visitors can check the detailed procedure and guidelines via the resort’s official platforms.