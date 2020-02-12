Shanghai encourages flexible working hours amid virus outbreak

SHANGHAI, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Shanghai authorities are encouraging flexible working hours to avoid any possible infections of the novel strain of coronavirus, as businesses resume operations on Monday.

Enterprises should create ways to allow staff to have flexible shifts, according to a notice issued by the Shanghai headquarters against the novel coronavirus pneumonia. Arrangements should be considered to reduce or delay working hours, and companies should consider creating conditions for employees to work at home.

The notice also urged increasing public transportation in peak hours to improve efficiency. It said disinfection should be increased in public vehicles such as subway trains, buses and taxis. Ventilation should be enhanced too, the notice said.