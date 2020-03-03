Shanghai greenlights first online children’s hospital

SHANGHAI, March 2 (Xinhua) — Shanghai’s health authority has given the green light for the city’s children’s hospital to offer online services.

Yu Guangjun, president of Shanghai Children’s Hospital, said in the prevention and control of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the hospital has sped up the implementation of the “Internet Plus initiatives” such as opening online coronavirus pneumonia fever consultation and joint online pediatric outpatient service with hospitals in the Yangtze River Delta region.

However, it requires an internet hospital license for doctors to give prescriptions online.

The hospital officially obtained the license issued by the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission Saturday.

Yu said in the epidemic control situation, many children with chronic diseases are unable to go to the hospital for follow-up visits, making doctors and parents anxious, and the municipal health commission has accelerated the approval of Internet hospital to address the problem.