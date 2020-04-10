Shanghai, Guangdong to begin reopening school from April 27

SHANGHAI/GUANGZHOU, April 9 (Xinhua) — China’s Shanghai Municipality and Guangdong Province will gradually reopen schools as the novel coronavirus epidemic continues to ebb away across the country.

In Shanghai, classes for senior students in middle and high schools will resume on April 27, Lu Jing, director of the Shanghai Municipal Education Commission, told a press briefing.

Universities, colleges and secondary vocational schools can also resume classes for graduating students from April 27, and the specific reopening dates must get prior approval of local education authorities.

All schools in Shanghai should prepare to reopen before May 6, but the time for students to return to school will be released in accordance with the epidemic situation.

Meanwhile, in Guangdong, students in their final year of middle and high schools will return to school on April 27, while students in primary and middle school can resume school life from May 11, said the provincial department of education.

Graduating students in universities and colleges can go back to school from May 11, while others in universities, colleges, technical institutes and secondary vocational schools can resume classes from May 18.

The reopening dates for kindergartens and special education schools will be released later.

Nationwide, Beijing and Hubei Province have not yet announced reopening dates for schools.