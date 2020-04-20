Shanghai int’l violin competition postponed due to coronavirus

SHANGHAI, April 20 (Xinhua) — The 2020 Shanghai Isaac Stern International Violin Competition (SISIVC) has been rescheduled to 2021 due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the organizer announced on Monday.

The announcement said that the decision was made after much deliberation placing the health and safety of the participants, jury members, staff and audience as the highest priority.

According to the rescheduled dates, the deadline for videos uploaded by contestants is to be announced by August 2020 with pre-selection in March 2021, while the final round will be held from August 27 to 29, 2021.

In terms of qualifications, all submitted online applications remain valid and the competition will not accept new applications.

This year marks Isaac Stern’s 100th birthday, and for this reason, the organizer has decided that although the new competition dates will be in 2021, it will still be titled the “2020 SISIVC” to commemorate Stern’s centenary.

With a first prize of 100,000 U.S. dollars, it offers one of the highest prizes among international music competitions.