Shanghai makes wearing masks mandatory in public places

SHANGHAI, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — Shanghai now requires all residents to wear facial masks and cooperate with body temperature checkups in public places, according to a notice issued on Saturday.

The notice issued by the city government said people must wear masks and take body temperature checks when entering public places including airports, train stations, bus and metro stations, hospitals, shopping malls and supermarkets.

The rules take effect on Saturday and will last until the city inactivates the level one public health emergency response.

The Shanghai police on Saturday also published a case in which a 44-year-old man was given administrative detention after refusing to wear a mask and trying forcibly to enter a metro station on Friday.

Shanghai activated the level one public health emergency response to fight the novel coronavirus epidemic on January 24.