Shanghai offers insurance to epidemic volunteers

SHANGHAI, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — The Shanghai Association of Volunteers announced Wednesday it would provide special insurance to epidemic prevention and control volunteers.

In case of death caused by the novel coronavirus infection or accidental injuries during the voluntary service period, a compensation of 500,000 yuan (over 71,000 U.S. dollars) will be paid. Disability insurance will also be paid in case of physical disabilities caused by accidents.

The insurance will be jointly undertaken by the Shanghai Association of Volunteers and China Life Insurance Company Shanghai branch for volunteers who have registered on the association’s official network to participate in epidemic prevention and control volunteer service. The insurance period is one year.

On Jan. 28, the association launched an initiative online to recruit volunteers to add manpower to the megacity’s virus prevention and control efforts.

As of Wednesday, the city had recruited 31,887 volunteers with an aggregate service time exceeding 136,000 hours.