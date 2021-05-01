Shanghai Port condemn Beijing Guoan to second loss in two CSL matches

SUZHOU, China, April 28 (Xinhua) — With Ricardo Lopes scoring two goals in the opening four minutes of the game, Shanghai Port earned a 3-1 victory over Beijing Guoan in the second matchday of the 2021 Chinese Super League here on Wednesday.

Brazilian striker Lopes scored the opener after just 46 seconds for Shanghai after receiving a superb pass in the box from midfielder Aaron Mooy.

An error from Guoan’s Li Lei then allowed Lopes in to score Shanghai’s second in the 3rd minute.

Guoan pulled one back in the 21st minute, when Jonathan Viera slotted home after good work from Cedric Bakambu.

In the second half, Shanghai extended their lead in the 80th minute when Lyu Wenjun converted a header at the back post from Wang Shenchao’s cross. Enditem