Shanghai recovers mask production for coronavirus control

SHANGHAI, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Shanghai has recovered local production capacity of face masks to one million pieces per day to aid the fight against the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) epidemic, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Liu Min, deputy director of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce, said the protective goods including face masks are now in short supply, but authorities will take measures to ensure stable supply.

Apart from increasing local production, Shanghai is also beefing up overseas purchases, Liu told a press briefing.

By 2 p.m. Wednesday, Shanghai had confirmed 96 cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus, including one death, five cured and three in critical condition.