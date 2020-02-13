Shanghai releases multilingual versions of measures supporting foreign firms

SHANGHAI, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — Shanghai on Wednesday issued a Japanese version of a raft of supportive measures for businesses in a bid to assist foreign-invested companies to weather the storm of the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The move came after the city’s unveiling of 28 supportive measures last week to beef up financial support to enterprises that have contributed to the fight against the epidemic by reducing or exempting rent and introducing tax incentives, with foreign enterprises treated on an equal footing.

Liu Min, deputy director of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce, said the translated versions can help foreign executives and investors better understand the policies.

An English version of the city’s stimulus measures had already been released.

More efforts will be made to solve practical problems faced by foreign enterprises against the impact of the epidemic, such as the supply of raw materials, logistics and catering services, Liu added.