Shanghai reports 1 imported COVID-19 case

SHANGHAI, April 22 (Xinhua) — Shanghai reported one imported case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and zero increase in locally transmitted COVID-19 case on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

The confirmed patient, a Chinese citizen returning to Shanghai from Britain, has been sent to a designated medical institution for treatment.

A total of 19 people in close contact with the patient on the flight have been put under quarantine.

There were 12 suspected imported cases under screening as of Tuesday.

The municipal health commission said a total of 300 imported cases had been reported in Shanghai by Tuesday. Among them, 101 people have remained in hospital for treatment with one of them in critical condition.

On Tuesday, no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported. By Tuesday, the municipality had reported 339 locally transmitted confirmed cases, including seven deaths. Enditem