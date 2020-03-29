Shanghai reports 17 new imported COVID-19 cases

Shanghai reported 17 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from other countries on Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday.

The new reports have brought the total number of imported cases in Shanghai to 129, while 23 suspected imported cases are under quarantine for further confirmation.

The patients have been sent to designated hospitals for treatment. A total of 119 people in close contact with the patients on flights have been put under concentrated medical observation.

No new confirmed indigenous COVID-19 cases were reported in Shanghai on Thursday. The municipality has reported 339 confirmed domestic cases in total.

As of Thursday, a total of 331 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery and five have died of the disease.