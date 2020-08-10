Shanghai reports 18 new imported COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Shanghai reported 18 new imported COVID-19 cases and no increase in domestically transmitted cases Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

All of the imported cases are Chinese nationals flying from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Among them, three passengers departed from the UAE on Aug. 5 and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport the next day, while others left the UAE and arrived in Shanghai via Sri Lanka on Aug. 7.

They were put under quarantine upon arrival and diagnosed as confirmed cases after showing symptoms, according to the commission.

All 237 close contacts of the patients on the same planes have been put under quarantine.

As of Sunday, Shanghai had reported 444 confirmed imported cases and 342 locally transmitted cases. Enditem