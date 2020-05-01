Shanghai reports 2 imported COVID-19 cases

Shanghai reported two imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and zero increase in locally transmitted COVID-19 case on Wednesday, the municipal health commission said Thursday.

The confirmed cases, both Chinese nationals returning to Shanghai from Singapore and the United States, respectively, have been sent to designated medical institutions for treatment.

The 38 close contacts on the flight have been put under quarantine.

The commission said a total of 308 imported cases had been reported in Shanghai by Wednesday. Among them, 42 remain in hospital for treatment with two of them in critical condition.

On Wednesday, no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported. The municipality had reported 339 locally transmitted confirmed cases by Wednesday, including seven deaths.