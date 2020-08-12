Shanghai reports 4 new imported COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Shanghai reported four new imported COVID-19 cases and no increase in domestically transmitted cases on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

Three of the imported cases are Chinese nationals, two flying from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and one from Singapore. The fourth was a Japanese national arriving from Japan.

According to the commission, they were quarantined upon arrival and diagnosed as confirmed cases after showing symptoms during the period.

Close contacts of the patients on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

As of Tuesday, Shanghai had reported 456 confirmed imported cases and 342 locally transmitted cases. Enditem