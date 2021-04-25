Shanghai reports 5 new imported COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI, April 23 (Xinhua) — Shanghai reported five imported COVID-19 cases and no domestically transmitted cases Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday.

The five cases were all Chinese nationals departing from Nigeria, Ethiopia, Mali, New Zealand and Slovenia, respectively. They have been sent to designated medical institutions for treatment.

A total of 165 people in close contact with the patients have been put under quarantine.

The municipal health commission said a total of 1,584 imported cases had been reported in Shanghai by Thursday. Among them, 1,525 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery, and 59 continued to receive treatment in hospitals.

By Thursday, the municipality had reported 371 locally transmitted confirmed cases, including seven deaths. Enditem